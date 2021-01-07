Tree of Remembrance Okemo Valley Women’s Club

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Tree of Remembrance is shining brightly in Veterans Park and welcoming us all to begin a new year filled with good health and happiness and the end to Covid-19. Let us all remember our loved ones by making a contribution to Okemo Valley Women’s Club fundraiser. By making a donation to the Tree of Remembrance and naming a loved one, you will contribute to the scholarship for a deserving senior from Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorsville.

Send your donation to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth, VT 05056. Make checks payable to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club with a list of names you would like remembered.

The following are a list names to date: Ed and Mary Agustasgus, Autovino Family, Adam Autovino, Joseph Autovino, Salvadore Autovino, Helen Ballard, Oscar and Nellie Beckman, Harley and Ida Bragg, Harold and May Bragg, Peter Connor, Ellsworth and Dorothy Davis, Roy and Leta Davis, Thomas and Frances Dempsie, Suzette Durgin, Elsie and John Geberth Sr., Donald Giery, Elaine Garland, Brenda Gregory, Carmine Gunica, Leta Hudgings, Brian Hodgeman, Charlie Hughes, Pat Liao, Anna and William Luhrs, Irene and Joseph Lorrain, Donna Imler, Jack Kemp, Olive Kingsbury, George and Violet Matulonis, Iggy Matulonis, Don Moore, Mary Moore, Aaron W. McNabb, George and Rose MacIntinyre, Mr. and Mrs. J.P. McLean Sr., Ebenand Clara Merrill Family, Anna McKinney, Judson and Virginia Nelson, Ernest and Melba Noll, Emma Noll, Peter Noyes, Lana Parks, Sandra Prokop, Gary Pollendar, Gardner and Laura Ripley, Leon and Mary Shabott, Allyn and Helen Seward, Kelley Sanderson, George Shaw, Bernard and Shirley Snow, Carl Trick, Marilyn Trick, Terri Tabshey, and VanTassell Family.