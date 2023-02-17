Tree of Remembrance Feb. 13

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Tree of Remembrance has come to a close, we wish to thank every one who has contributed to our scholarship campaign. In doing so you will be helping a senior from Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, or Proctorville with furthering their education.

You can still send your donation to Fran Derlinga at PO BOX 804, Grantham, NH 03758, please make out checks to Okemo Valley Women’s Club.

The list of names to be remembered is as follows…

Oscar and Nellie Beckman, Oscar and Margarita Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Kim and Stanley Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Evelyn Bryant, Leonard Gendron,Earl Bonneau, Ellsworth and Dorthy, Harold and Mary Bragg, Roy and Leta Davis , Gardner and Laura Ripley, Harley and Ida Bragg, Leon and Mary Shabbott, Helen Ballard, Bernard and Shirley Snow,Leta Hudgings, Peter Connor, Mary and Tom Derlinga, Martin Moran, Ernest and Melba Noll, Anna Mckinney, Ralph and Elva Davis, Roy Davis, Dexter Lockwood, and Ellen Parrish,Terri Tabshey, Lana Parks, Willie(the 6pack Lead lift Attendant) John Foscolos, John Ewen, Mary Tredennick Gould, Ed Zawacki, Beth Bartlett, Stan Hart, Ann Price, George and Rose Macintire, Jud and Virginia Nelson, Mr.and Mrs. J.R. McLean Sr., Ed and Betty Merrill, Aaron W. McNabb, Marilyn Trick, Jack Kemp,Robert Lindquist, Carl Trick, Mary and Wayne Trick, Bonnie Lindsay, Ruth and Gunther Pfanner, Betty and Jack Mueller, Hazel Beaulieau,Tina and Bill Koye, Melvin and Bea De Freese, Brayton Washburn family, Laine Danyow, Dan Rokceil, Carole Robert, Helen and Laval Remy, Iggy Matulonis, George Matulonis, Violet Matulonis, Kelley Sanderson, Suzette Durgin, Brian Hodgeman, Sandi Manna,Frank and Marge Peters, Helen Seward, Allyn Seward, Frank and Christine Deluca, Carole Deluca, Pauline Deluca, and Isabelle and John Deluca.