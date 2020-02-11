Tree of Remembrance campaign closes Feb. 14

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Tree Of Remembrance campaign will be coming to a close Feb. 14. The GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club wishes to thank all who contributed to our scholarship fund and hope you will support our bake sale Friday, Feb. 14 in front of Shaw’s from 3-6 p.m.

Donations and your list of names should be submitted to Fran Derlinga, P.O. Box 229, Plymouth, VT 05056 with checks payable to GFWC Okemo Valley Women’s Club.

Names received to date are: Walter T. Aher, Bernice M. Aher, Mary and Ed Augustakos, Helen Ballard, Oscar and Nellie Beckman, Harold and Mary Bragg, Harley and Ida Bragg, Oscar and Margarit Bryant, Roy and Marie Bryant, Kim Bryant, Stanley and Francis Bryant, Evelyn Bryant, Peter Connor, Judi Costa, Ellsworth, Dorothy Davis, Roy Davis, Roy, Leta Davis, Frank, Christine, Pauline, and Carole Deluca, Isabelle and John Deluca, Thomas Dempsie, Frances Dempsie, George and Ethelyn Denver, Mary and Tom Derlinga, Kathy Dever, Suzette Durgin, George K. Fitzgerald Jr., Jeanna M. Fitzgerald, Geberth Family, Leonard Gendron, Lily Hill, Brian Hodgeman, Leta Hudgings, Francis Hughes, Alma and Arona Jaskey, Susan Jaskey, Sharry Jaskey, Jack Kemp, Bobby and Pat Kirkbride, Tina Koye, Carol Lee Kuk, George Laber, Robert Lindquist, Irene and Joseph Lorrain, Anna Lurds, Ruth and George Lyons, Mr. and Mrs. J. R. McLean Sr., Aaron W. McNabb, Elizabeth Merrill, Eben and Clara Merrill Family, John Montomery, Ernest and Melba Noll, Pete Noyes, Frank Nuzzolo, Katherine J. Moore, Ruth and Gunther Pfanner, Dud Pluta, Mike Pluta, Leo J. Pluta, Alica A. Pluta, Leo S. Pluta, Sandra Prokop, Gardner, Laura Ripley, Kelley Sanderson, Marissa Selleck, Leon, Mary Shabott, George Sham, George Shaw, Bernard, Shirley Snow, Caroline Spaulding, Mike and Betty Stone, David Stearms, Daryl Stowell, Donald Sullivan, Vera Sullivan, Mr. and Mrs. Harold Tedford, Marilyn Trick, Carl Trick, Ruth and Hal Whitman, and Zachman Family.