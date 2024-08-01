Treasures on the Green returns to Weston

WESTON, Vt. – Treasures on the Green, the townwide tag sale that benefits local nonprofits hosted by the Weston Women’s Club, is returning after a multi-year absence. The date is Saturday, Aug. 10, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The locale, as the name implies, is the Village Green in Weston. There is no cost to attend.

“One man’s junk is another man’s treasure” does not apply. Junk goes to the transfer station. We’re talking about items of quality – some utilitarian, some decorative, some for the home, and some for the garden – that are simply not being used.

There will be furniture, cooking implements, housewares, garden décor, artwork, and more. So, come on. Join us on Aug. 10, find a treasure or two, and benefit your community. We look forward to seeing you.