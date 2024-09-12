Treasurer returns funds to BRAM

LUDLOW, Vt. – State Treasurer Mike Pieciak returned $150,000 of unclaimed property to businesses, nonprofits, and service providers across Vermont’s 14 counties on Monday, Sept. 9, and Tuesday, Sept.10. Among these institutions was Ludlow’s Black River Academy Museum (BRAM). The treasurer stopped at BRAM on Sept. 10, at 8 a.m., to return unclaimed property in the amount of $1,226.18. Museum director Georgia Brehm and President Sue Pollender were on hand to receive the funds, telling the treasurer that the money would aid in the museum’s education efforts and school programs.

The Unclaimed Property Road Tour aims to raise awareness of the more than $130 million of unclaimed assets the treasurer’s office holds, and encourage Vermonters and local organizations to search www.missingmoney.com for unclaimed property.

“When our office returns unclaimed property, that money goes back into our economy, often to organizations that support our neighbors and strengthen our communities. As local businesses and service providers face workforce challenges, rising healthcare costs, and flood recovery, it’s critical to return these funds to their rightful owners. I hope Vermonters will take a moment to search for unclaimed property at www.missingmoney.com.”

Unclaimed property includes forgotten assets like uncashed checks, security deposits, investments, insurance proceeds, and other financial property. Financial institutions annually report these properties and turn them over to the state. The treasurer’s office safeguards assets until claimed by rightful owners or heirs.

In fiscal year 2024, the treasurer’s office returned a record 19,010 individual properties, totaling $5.8 million. However, the state collected $18.14 million of additional unclaimed property, the most in 20 years. As the total amount of unclaimed property continues to grow, Treasurer Pieciak hopes Vermonters will join him in spreading the word about the opportunity to recover missing money.

“Anybody can have unclaimed property. It isn’t just individuals – businesses, nonprofits, municipalities, schools, and even the state have forgotten assets held by our office. I encourage Vermonters to search not only their own names, but also their friends and family and their favorite companies and nonprofits. The process is quick and easy. These dollars can make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Treasurer Pieciak.

Visit www.missingmoney.com to check for unclaimed property. For inquiries regarding a claim or assistance with the claims process, contact the state’s Unclaimed Property Division at 802-828-2407 or unclaimed.property@vermont.gov.