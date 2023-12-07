Trans 101 at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Library is a welcoming space where kindness matters. What does it mean when someone says they are transgender? And what’s the deal with the pronouns? Unsure of what to say/not say to a trans person? Are you looking for a better understanding of transgender issues?

Respectful conversations begin with a shared language. Come learn the basics at this Community Conversation with Owen Daniel-McCarter, a member of Bethel’s Equity and Inclusion Committee. This in-person, interactive, and engaging opportunity for individuals of all backgrounds will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 13, at 6 p.m., at the Springfield Town Library.

Owen is a graduate of the University of Vermont, and worked as a civil rights attorney in Illinois for 11 years before moving back to Vermont. Owen will provide valuable insights to dispel misconceptions and stereotypes. This event aims to create a space where questions can be asked openly and respectfully, fostering mutual understanding and empathy.

Mark your calendars for “Trans 101: Education Leads to Understanding,” on Dec. 13, at 43 Main Street, Springfield, Vt. Let’s learn more to help create a more accepting world.