Traffic Update

REGION – The following construction updates will affect traffic in the region.

Chester-Springfield

One-way alternating traffic patterns will be in effect at various locations along Route 11 throughout the week of July 5, 2022. The public should expect delays in more than one area along this route.

Roadway surface preparation, sign installation, and guardrail operations are scheduled for completion the week of July 5, 2022. Paving of the final, or wearing course, of asphalt is scheduled to begin Thursday, July 7 or Friday, July 8, 2022, weather permitting. Paving operations will begin on the Chester side of the project, near the intersection of Route 11 and Route 103, by Pleasant Street, and progress towards Springfield.

Weathersfield

Substructure repairs on Bridge 30N will continue. Shoulder closures will be required on VT Route 131. Bridges 30N and 30S over the Exit 8 interchange on I-91 have been affected. They span VT Route 131 in Weathersfield. The projected completion for these projects is October 2022.

Motorists will encounter a lane reduction and a lane shift in the Northbound and Southbound lanes of the interstate. A crossover traffic pattern has been installed and traffic has been reduced to one lane of travel in each direction within the construction zone. This pattern will remain in place throughout the construction season, into the fall.