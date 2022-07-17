Traffic update: Week of July 18, 2022

REGION – The following traffic updates will effect VT-100, from Plymouth, Vt. to Ludlow, Vt., Route 11, from Chester, Vt. to Springfield, Vt., and the I-91 bridge replacement at Exit 8 in Weathersfield, Vt.

Plymouth – Ludlow, Route VT-100, from Route 4 to VT-103

Drivers can expect one-lane operations during construction, Monday through Friday and Saturday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Travel will be managed by flaggers.

The projected completion of this project is August 2022

Chester – Springfield, Route 11

One-way alternating traffic patterns will be in effect at various locations along Route 11 throughout the week of July 18, 2022. The traveling public should expect more than one area of one-way alternating and should anticipate delays. Paving of the final, or wearing course of asphalt is underway. It is anticipated that paving will be completed by the end of this week, weather permitting. Paving is dependent on weather and surface conditions. The anticipated schedule can be altered by adverse weather.

The projected completion of this project is within the summer of 2022.

Weathersfield, I-91 Bridge Replacement at Exit 8

Motorists will encounter a lane reduction and a lane shift in the Northbound and Southbound lanes of the interstate. A crossover traffic pattern has been installed and traffic has been reduced to one lane of travel in each direction within the construction zone. This pattern will remain in place throughout the construction season into the fall.

A speed reduction of 55 mph is in place, and fines are doubled for speeding within the construction zone.

Substructure repairs on Bridge 30N have been completed. The contractor is line striping the bridge deck and will have a crane set up on VT-131. Shoulder closures will be required on VT-131 in order to complete this operation. This will result in alternating one-way traffic at times.

The projected completion of this project is October 2022.