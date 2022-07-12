Traffic update

REGION – The following traffic updates will effect VT-100, from Plymouth, Vt. to Ludlow, Vt., Route 11, from Chester, Vt. to Springfield, Vt., and the I-91 bridge replacement at Exit 8 in Weathersfield, Vt.

Plymouth–Ludlow, repaving VT-100 from Route 4 to VT-103

Drivers can expect one-lane operations between 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. Travel will be managed by flaggers. Construction on VT-100 has included guardrail, pothole patching, bituminous curb preparation, and curbing. Paving will continue, starting Saturday, July 9, 2022, into the week of July 11. The projected completion of this project is August 2022.

Chester–Springfield, Route 11

One-way alternating traffic patterns will be in effect at various locations along Rote 11 throughout the week of July 11, 2022. The public should anticipate delays. There is an installation of rumble strips scheduled for Wednesday, July 13, 2022, located at the Route 11 Minor Arterial, east of the Route 11 and Seavers Brook Road intersection.

Paving of the final course of asphalt is underway on Route 11. Operations continue to progress towards Springfield. Paving will continue throughout the week of July 11, 2022. The projected completion of this project is Summer 2022.

Weathersfield, I-91 bridge replacement at Exit 8

Motorists will encounter a lane reduction and lane shift in the Northbound and Southbound lanes of the interstate. A crossover traffic patter has been installed and traffic has been reduced to one lane of travel in each direction within the construction zone. This pattern will remain in place into the fall. The projected completion of this project is October 2022.