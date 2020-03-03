Tracy J. Sloan joins Grace Cottage Hospital Board

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Tracy J. Sloan has joined the Grace Cottage Hospital Foundation Board of Trustees.

Sloan is a certified public accountant and has a tax practice in Brattleboro, working with individuals and small businesses. She resides in Guilford, Vt., with her partner Leslie Olcott.

Born and raised in Fort Pierce, Fla., Sloan graduated summa cum laude from Western New England College with a Bachelor of Science in business administration. She previously worked for Coopers & Lybrand and Vermont National Bank – now People’s United Bank.

Since opening in 1949, Grace Cottage has relied on the goodwill and philanthropy of the community to sustain its mission of providing health care in the West River Valley. In 1994, Grace Cottage Foundation was created specifically to raise funds for the hospital and family health clinic.