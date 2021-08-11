LUDLOW, Vt. – For the second year in a row, the town of Ludlow experienced a surplus at the end of the 2021 fiscal year by tightening its belt and keeping a close watch on the budget. This was a significant feat given the global pandemic that has disrupted virtually all aspects of our society since 2020.

On July 23, 2021, the Ludlow Selectboard unanimously voted to use an additional $0.03 from the surplus to set the rate at $0.2772. This represents a substantial savings over last year’s tax rate of $0.3132.

“Since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, our boards and staff members have worked hard to ensure that they deliver the essential services, while providing economic relief to our residents,” commented Selectboard Chair Bruce Schmidt. “I want to thank our team for staying focused on this objective and for achieving it.”

During a period of town-wide reappraisal, this decrease in taxes has helped to offset increases to some property values.

The village of Ludlow set their tax rate at $0.2268, which represents a decrease over last year’s rate of $0.2276.