Town of Springfield seeks new police chief

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield Town Manager Jeff Mobus announced on Friday, May 6, 2022 that the town is seeking a Chief of Police to take charge of the Springfield Police Department upon the retirement of current Chief Mark Fountain, expected in December 2022. The transition will present an opportunity for a forward-leaning public safety official to redefine the department for the twenty-first century. The search is being conducted by Town Manager Mobus with the assistance of JW Leadership Consulting.

Springfield is a full-service town in east-central Vermont with a 2020 population of 9,062. Founded in 1761, the town serves as the regional hub for services such as state government, technology innovation, medical care, and education. The town hosts a regional airport, a small hospital, and a medium-security state correctional facility. Immediately accessible from Interstate 91, Exit 7, Springfield shares a border with New Hampshire along the Connecticut River.

The creation of the Black River Innovation Campus and Springfield’s robust fiber optic internet has led to the town’s reputation as the “Silicon Valley of the Upper Valley.” The selected candidate for Chief of Police will play a significant role in bringing that vision to reality by creating a culture of safety.

Springfield Police Department has a staff of twenty-four including dispatchers. Its 2022-2023 budget is approximately $2 million. The department provides law enforcement services for an area of forty-nine square miles and has been described as one of the busiest departments in Windsor County.

Specific requirements and a more detailed overview of the department and the community can be found on the town’s website at www.springfieldvt.gov/policechief.

Application deadline is June 15, 2022.