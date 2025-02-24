Town of Londonderry names new town administrator

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – At their Feb. 3, regular meeting, the Town of Londonderry Selectboard voted to name Aileen Tulloch as the new town administrator, following Shane O’Keefe’s announced retirement, effective March 4, 2025.

Tulloch, a New Hampshire native, moved to Putney in 2017, and quickly became involved in town governance, first as a lister, then as a member of the planning commission, before being elected to the selectboard in March of 2021. She has served as chair of the Putney Selectboard for the past three years.

In addition to her volunteer work, Tulloch has worked in the assessor’s office for the Town of Brattleboro for five years. Before that her professional experience was in information technology.

Tulloch will begin her tenure as town administrator in Londonderry on March 24. O’Keefe has agreed to remain part time as assistant town administrator and project coordinator through June 30, to help with the transition.

The town would like to thank O’Keefe for his dedicated service to town for the last five-and-a-half years, and wishes him the best in his retirement.