Town Manager reviews Ludlow budget on Spotlight

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Town Manager Scott Murphy appeared on the local TV program, Spotlight, to discuss the major items in the forthcoming Ludlow budget and the annual Town Meeting scheduled for March 2-3.

Murphy noted that the proposed budget would mark the end of the Ludlow Municipal Bus system, with the budget being decreased 100%. The $95,879 from the bus fund would be used to reduce the tax rate. This was due to the impact of the closing of Black River High School in June and the approved purchase of the building from the Ludlow-Mount Holly school district.

He indicated that the Selectboard had no tenants for the building although BRISC and other organizations had shown interest in using the building. The town has budgeted $65,950 for custodial and utility costs to maintain the unoccupied building.

The ambulance service will see an increase of $27,500 in salaries plus $66,000 to support its operations. This was due in large measure to the decline of volunteers to support the service.

One of the major articles at the Monday, March 2 Town Meeting will address how all public questions are voted on in the future. The article, submitted by citizen petition, would require that all such matters be voted on via Australian ballot. Currently, all voting in Ludlow should be done at a Town Meeting, based on the action last taken on this question.

The program may be seen on cable TV channels 8 and 20 broadcast by Okemo Valley TV. It is also viewable from its website, www.okemovalley.tv.