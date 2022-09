ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – The Rockingham Republican Town Committee will be hosting a candidates forum for the Congressional race at the Rockingham Meeting House on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10–11:30 a.m. Liam Madden and Ericka Redic have confirmed their participation. Becca Balint has a scheduling conflict, which we are trying to work around.

All are welcome to attend. For more information, please contact Bill Morse at 802-591-1793 or by email at williammorse42@email.com.