“Time for a Change” Diaper Bank at Parks Place Community Center

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Edward Jones branch office in Bellows Falls, located at 16 The Square, will be accepting donations for Parks Place Community Center’s “Time for a Change” diaper bank, from May 1-31. The branch is open from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Fridays. The items needed for the diaper drive include diapers size 4, 5 and 6; pull ups of all sizes, and baby wipes. Diapers of any size will be accepted. Please note than monetary donations cannot be accepted.

Proceeds from the drive will benefit “Time for a Change” Diaper Bank.

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care at the end of 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s approximately 52,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at www.edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is www.careers.edwardjones.com.