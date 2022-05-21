Thomas Riley, 1937-2022 🇺🇸

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Thomas Lamar Riley, age 84, passed away Jan. 20, 2022 at Advent Health Hospital in DeLand, Fla. Thomas was born Sept. 23,1937 in Richmond Dale, Ohio. He graduated from Southeastern High School in 1955. He went to the University of Ohio on a basketball scholarship. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1956. He was an electrician working on jet engines until he retired as a Corporal.

Returning home, he worked at Mead Paper Mill in Chillicothe, Ohio in the Research and Development Department. He continued his education, getting an associate degree in Business Administration at the University of Ohio in Chillicothe, Ohio. Thomas later transferred to the Mead Paper Mill in Lee, Mass. in 1969. He then went to the Lydall Corporation in Rochester, N.H. as a production manager in 1971. He then transferred to Lydall-Flash Folder in Fort Wayne, Ind. in 1978, turning the Company around to be profitable. In 1980, he transferred to Corporate Lydall in Manchester, Conn. In 1983, Thomas went to Mountain Paper Products Corp. in Bellows Falls, Vt. He left in 1986 to become the president of an ESOP company in Windsor, Conn.

He retired in 2002.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, William Allen and Maxie Glenna (Gullett) Riley. In addition to his parents, his siblings, John, Shea, William, Marvin, Retha Underwood, and Zelma Lapp preceded him.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Carol Jean (Borders), his children, Thomas L. Riley II of Littletown, Colo., Lori Gilbert of Galivants Ferry, S.C., and Amy Walkowicz of Chester, N.H., his stepson, Daniel Brophy of Chester, Vt., ten grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Earl Riley and Maxine Wright, and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was loved both by his family, as the baby of the family, and his many friends. He loved fishing and golfing in Vermont and Florida. He was a soul mate to his wife.

A graveside service will be held June 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield, Vt. Reverend Gerry Piper will officiate.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.