Thomas R. Rutkowski, 1956-2023

WESTMINSTER WEST, Vt. – Thomas Rutkowski passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 7, surrounded by his loving family. Tom was born on May 27, 1956, in Schenectady, N.Y., the youngest child of Bruno Rutkowski and Ethel (VanWagner) Rutkowski. As a young adult, he moved to Vermont, where he met his wife Lisa (Rounds). Together they were married 37 years.

Tom was employed at UNFI for 27 years as a warehouse distributer, followed by working traffic control throughout Vermont. He enjoyed spending time with his family by the campfire, reading, listening to rock music – especially Bruce Springsteen – playing darts, working around the yard, trips to Lake Willoughby with his best friend Billy Schultz, and watching the Buffalo Bills and TV game shows with his beloved dog Brosco.

He is survived by his brother Mitchell Rutkowski, and sisters Susan Joseph and Grace Rechisky, his loving wife Lisa, and their two sons Roger and Randy Rutkowski. A private graveside service was held at the Burgess Cemetery in Grafton, Vt., on Aug. 12.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., www.fentonandhennessey.com.