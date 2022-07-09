Thomas Henning Jr. memorial service

WINHALL, Vt. – A Celebration of Life in honor of Thomas Henning Jr., who passed away on Dec. 27, 2021, will be held on Sunday, July 24 at 1 p.m. at 422 Winhall Hollow Rd., Winhall, Vt. Please join us in celebrating Thomas’s life and sharing memories and stories. Food will be provided; please BYOB. If you have any special photos that you would like to contribute to his slideshow, please email them to jennyhenningvt@gmail.com. For more information, or to contact us directly, visit the Facebook event page at www.fb.me/e/2j7ZuGLT6