LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Whale of a Sale, the popular annual tag sale, is Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. both days. Due to storm damage in the church, this year’s sale is in a new location, 148 High Street in Londonderry – about one-quarter mile from the church, just up Hell’s Peak Road off of Route 11. Same great sale, brand new place. Many beautiful lamps, a fine collection of prints and frames, and all kinds of sporting equipment will be on sale. As usual there are lots of kitchen items, dishes, glassware and mugs galore, home décor, small electronics, gardening items, linens and toys, and as always, a terrific bake sale. This is the church’s single largest fundraiser of the year. Proceeds benefit the many ministries of Second Congregational Church. Please call the church office for directions, or if you have questions, at 802-824-6453.