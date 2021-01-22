The Vermont Women’s Fund announces 2021 funding opportunities

REGION – The Vermont Women’s Fund announced that it is now accepting applications for its 2021 grant round from nonprofit organizations in Vermont that advance economic opportunities for women and girls.

The 2021 competitive grant program will award grants of up to $10,000 for both specific programs and general operating support that:

Make pathways to economic wellbeing more accessible and affordable for all women and girls.

Invest in women’s economic security and career prospects.

Dismantle systemic barriers to women’s economic wellbeing and thriving in Vermont.

Prioritize equity to support women who face the greatest barriers.

The Women’s Fund’s grantmaking is informed by the research findings of Change The Story, a statewide initiative that has produced five major reports on women’s economic status in Vermont. That data, coupled with the significant gaps in women’s economic security caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, underscore the importance of this grant round.

Established in 1994 as an enduring legacy for Vermont women and girls, the fund remains the largest philanthropic resource in the state dedicated exclusively to this mission. A volunteer council of people from around Vermont advises the fund and participates in its grantmaking, fundraising, and leadership work. The Vermont Women’s Fund is a component fund of the Vermont Community Foundation.

Details on the guidelines and funding parameters are found online at www.vermontwomensfund.org/grantseekers/our-grantmaking. Applications will be accepted through March 19, 2021 at 5 p.m.