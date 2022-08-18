The Vermont Journal and The Shopper drop locations

REGION – Due to unfortunate circumstances, The Vermont Journal and The Shopper has made a few changes to its coverage area and mailed circulation. The decision to cut certain towns out of our weekly circulation was not made lightly, and we are doing everything possible to continue serving those areas in what ways we can. As such, anyone no longer receiving a mailed edition can still pick up a copy of our newspaper at any one of the following locations:

The Vermont Journal

Belmont: Belmont General Store.

Cavendish: Pointe Hotel, Proctorsville; Singleton’s, Proctorsville.

Chester: Chester Hardware; Fullerton Inn; Smitty’s Market.

Londonderry: Londonderry Village Market.

Ludlow: Brewfest; Mary Davis.

Springfield: Retirement Home.

The Shopper

Ascutney: Downer’s Store.

Bellows Falls: Kokopelli’s.

Saxtons River: Saxtons River Market.

Springfield: Hospital; Jake’s Market; JC’s Deli; Retirement Home.

Walpole: Aumands.

Westminster: Allen Brothers.

Full editions of our paper can also be found online weekly, at www.vermontjournal.com.