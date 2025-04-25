The Vermont Country Store to open Mildred’s Table in May

WESTON, Vt. – The Orton family, proprietors of The Vermont Country Store, announced today that they plan to open Mildred’s Table in the historic Bryant family house in Weston, which has operated over the past year as Leyla’s Place. Leyla’s owners Alp Basdogan and Leyla Eroglu have done a wonderful job at renovating the space and bringing in the beautiful wood-fired oven. The demands from their other businesses and family brought us to the mutual decision to bring the restaurant operations back to The Vermont Country Store. Several of Leyla’s staff will continue with the new restaurant team.

“We are incredibly grateful for the time and expertise that Alp and Leyla have shared with us over this past year,” said Eliot Orton, proprietor of The Vermont Country Store. “Our team is excited to launch the new restaurant and reconnect with our neighbors, friends, and visitors in Weston. We are proud to return to the space next to The Vermont Country Store, which had been our family-owned restaurant since the 1950s.

Mildred’s Table will unite the classic comfort fare beloved by customers of The Vermont Country Store, in addition to new wood-fired oven recipes. Menu offerings will feature a selection of customer favorites from past menus, along with pizza cooked to order in the wood-fired oven using fresh, wholesome ingredients with broad appeal.

“Our grandmother, Mildred Orton, believed strongly in serving our customers a wholesome meal,” said Eliot Orton. “I think she would be incredibly pleased at how we are staying true to her words by creating a place where people can eat honest food with family and friends. What could be better?”

Leyla’s will close on April 19, and the restaurant will undergo maintenance and updates in preparation for the grand opening of Mildred’s Table and Mildred’s Dairy Bar in early May. They will serve lunch daily, and extend to dinner hours. Mildred’s Table patrons will enjoy table service throughout the restaurant, as well as the ambiance of the historic tavern room, which will have a full bar and seating. Takeout will be available for the full menu.

Watch news and previews of Mildred’s Table as work progresses, as well as an official announcement about the opening day, on The Vermont Country Store’s social media accounts.