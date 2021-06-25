The Spirit of Springfield digital design competition winner

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce partnered with Black River Innovation Campus and invited students in Kristen Wilson’s Information Technology program at River Valley Tech Center to participate in a Digital Design Competition to develop a new poster showcasing the Spirit of Springfield Community Storytelling project.

The Chamber worked with local artist and digital developer Karen Longo of Dragonfly Designs to develop a creative brief including color scheme, fonts, content, and mood board, which they shared with the students to give them a scope of the project.

Kristen and Karen worked with the class to help them bring their visions into digital reality, and they held regular group discussion sessions with the students over the course of six weeks to provide perspective and feedback. The Chamber was so impressed with the final poster submissions – it was an absolute pleasure working with such incredibly talented and creative young people in the community. A committee of judges reviewed all the designs and it was really tough to choose a winner.

Congratulations to Riley Ward, and junior at Springfield High School. His clever use of familiar imagery, coupled with dynamic use of color and filters, and overall eye-catching design really wowed the judges. As a prize, Riley will be receiving a $40 gift card to Springfield Cinemas 3.

Copies of Riley’s winning poster will soon be going up all over town to help spread the word about the Spirit of Springfield Community Storytelling project.

On behalf of the Chamber, the Spirit of Springfield project, and BRIC, thank you to Riley and all the contest participants for sharing your creativity and talent. And thank you to Ms. Wilson at RVTC and Karen Longo of Dragonfly Designs for supporting this fun collaboration.

Have you checked out the Spirit of Springfield project yet? Please visit the collaborative kudoboard and post your images, videos, and stories about what it has been like living in Springfield during the pandemic. This is open to everyone – adults, students, senior citizens, etc. At the end of the year, a book will be printed with all the entries to create a time capsule for our community.