The Putney Farmers’ Market is reopening July 19

PUTNEY, Vt. – The COVID-19 pandemic has presented many unique new challenges for communities and people across the globe. While Vermonters have done an outstanding job caring for one another and adhering to government pandemic guidelines during this strange and difficult time, we have all faced unexpected roadblocks, large hurdles, and other unpleasant changes to our daily lives and routines. However, as people begin to adjust to this new way of life, the organizations and events we have all come to love and depend on slowly start to return to our community. One such returning event is the Putney Farmers’ Market, which will be reopening its in-person summer farmers market starting July 19.

The Putney Farmers’ Market will be held every Sunday, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at 17 Carol Brown Way in Putney, across from the Putney Food Co-Op. It will feature local produce, artisan craft goods, prepared food, and more. Ross Orsucci, current manager at the Putney Farmers’ Market, says, “Our hope is that the presence of the farmers’ market will allow the Putney community to once again come together in enjoying the bountiful harvest provided by our beautiful state of Vermont, and also to re-establish some sense of normalcy and togetherness during this difficult time.”

Ross, working together with the farmers and the Putney Farmers’ Market board, plans to make the market a safe, welcoming place for everyone even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To ensure the safety of the community and to allow even those who are most at-risk to partake in the fun, the Putney Farmers’ Market will require adherence to several COVID-19 guidelines, including required masks or face coverings, six-foot social distancing, a one-way direction of foot travel, and a window of time from 11-11:30 a.m. allotted for high-risk individuals. There will be several hand-sanitizing stations placed throughout the market as well as a health and safety officer present at all times. More information can be found at the Putney Farmers’ Market website, www.putneyfarmersmarket.org.