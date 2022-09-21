The Peru Fair returns to Peru Village

PERU, Vt. – After a two-year hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Peru Fair will once again return to Peru Village on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Described as an “old-fashioned country fair,” the Peru Fair has been an annual tradition for more than 40 years. This year’s celebration will feature a variety of vendors, family activities, and other offerings, including a pig roast, food and baked goods, live music, family entertainment, face painting, hay rides, a magician, crafts, art exhibits, and artisans’ demos – plus the popular parade at 9:45 a.m., which will kick off the festivities.

The fair runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No dogs, please. All parking is available at Bromley Mountain, and frequent shuttles, including handicap shuttle, will take visitors the short distance from Bromley to the fair. Shuttles are free and will operate throughout the duration of the fair.

All net proceeds benefit the Peru scholarship fund.