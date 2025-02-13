The nature of reality at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Please join a discussion on Monday, Feb. 24, at 4 p.m., at the Rockingham Library, on how ancient mysticism and modern physics are converging on a common understanding of how consciousness shapes and creates reality.

Is Sir Roger Penrose channeling Rhonda Byrnes? Are we on the cusp of the greatest paradigm shift that humans have ever experienced? Let’s challenge ourselves to imagine just how strange this universe might be. Ramona Hamblin is new to town, and hoping to meet and learn from fellow seekers. Bring your open minds and boldest theories. This program is free and open to the public.