“The Mountains Wild” book discussion at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “The Mountains Wild” by Sarah Stewart Taylor at the front desk of the Rockingham Library, and join the discussion on Thursday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., when the author will be on hand to discuss her work, answer questions, and read aloud from this book.

“The Mountains Wild” opens when Maggie, a police detective from Long Island, finds herself drawn back to Dublin, Ireland, where her cousin Erin disappeared 23 years ago. The discovery of Erin’s distinctive scarf, coupled with the disappearance of another young woman, fortify Maggie’s intention to find out what happened to both women. The Kirkus Review states that, “This mystery, evocative of the Irish diaspora, interrogates both a young woman’s disappearance and the meaning of homeland.”

Sarah Stewart Taylor lives with her family on a farm in Vermont – not far from Bellows Falls – where they raise sheep and grow blueberries. This program is free and open to the public. You do not need to be a regular patron of the library to borrow a copy of “The Mountains Wild.” For more information, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.