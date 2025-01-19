The law firm of Chadwick Spensley & Fox opens Chester office

CHESTER, Vt. – After 18 months of rehabilitating the old Masonic Lodge in downtown Chester, the law office of Chadwick Spensley & Fox is pleased to announce that the general practice branch is officially open for business.

“It’s been a labor of love,” said senior partner Evan Chadwick. “The support we have gotten from the town has been wonderful. We are excited to open our doors to the community.”

Chadwick Spensley & Fox is a general practice law firm, with offices located in the Vermont towns of Brattleboro, Pittsford, Randolph, and now Chester.

“We handle all forms of legal representation,” said Chadwick. “From real estate, to estate planning, to litigation in criminal, family, and civil courts. We have experienced professionals able to assist in all facets of the law.”

Consultations are by appointment only, and can be scheduled by calling 802-374-0049, or by visiting www.chadwickandspensley.com.

Although the law office is complete, the remainder of the building remains under construction, which will hold two residential apartments; a three-bedroom 1.5-bath upstairs, and a one-bed, one-bath downstairs.

“It’s impossible to nail an exact deadline for completion at this time,” said Chadwick. “The hope is to be accepting rental applications by the end of the year.”