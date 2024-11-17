“The Great Fire” book discussion at Rockingham Library

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Pick up a copy of “The Great Fire” by Shirley Hazzard at the front desk of the Rockingham Library, and join the discussion on Thursday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. The Great Fire is an extraordinary love story set in the immediate aftermath of the great conflagration of the Second World War. In war-torn Asia and stricken Europe, men and women, still young but veterans of harsh experience, must reinvent their lives and expectations, and learn from their past, to dream again. Some will fulfill their destinies, others will falter. At the center of the story, a brave and brilliant soldier finds that survival and worldly achievement are not enough. His counterpart, a young girl living in occupied Japan and tending to her dying brother, falls in love, and in the process discovers herself. This program is free and open to the public.