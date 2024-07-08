“The Forgotten” film premiere

PROCTORSVILLE, Vt. – Join us Saturday, July 13, at 7:30 p.m., on Depot Street in Proctorsville for the film premiere of “The Forgotten,” a short film by Red Vault Productions & Planet Axis about the July 2023 floods that devastated the street, but not the community spirit.

Film to show at dark – approximately 8:45 p.m., with a duration of 30 minutes, at The Crow, 73 Depot Street. Please bring a lawn chair.