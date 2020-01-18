LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Join the Collaborative and Flood Brook School Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6-8 p.m., at Flood Brook School for a screening of “Screenagers: The Next Chapter.” All members of the community are welcome and admission is free. Directly following the screening, attendees will have the chance to discuss their thoughts in small group discussions. Erica Marthage, the Bennington County Vermont State’s Attorney, will be moderating the event.

“Screenagers: The Next Chapter” examines the science behind youth’s emotional challenges, the interplay of social media, and most importantly, what can be done in our schools and homes to help young people build crucial skills to navigate stress, anxiety, and depression in our digital age.

Save the date for Tuesday, Jan. 28, from 6-8 p.m., in Flood Brook School’s gymnasium. Food and refreshments will be provided. Free childcare is available for the duration of the event. Please contact Lucy at vista.collaborative@gmail.com to register your child.

Natalie Philpot, natalie@thecollaborative.us, or Victoria Silsby, victoria@thecollaborative.us, are available to answer questions. You can also call the Collaborative at 802-824-4200.