SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Mark Breen, Planetarium Director and Senior Meteorologist of the Fairbanks Museum, will present the next OLLI-Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program ‘The Beauty and Poetry of the Heavens: The Ancient Teachings of Aratus’ on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at the Nolin Murray Center next to St. Mary’s Church on Pleasant St. in Springfield.

Astronomy has inspired and informed almost every type of expression you can imagine, from visual arts, to music, and the written word, to say nothing of the range of sciences and mathematics. Each creates a way to appreciate the universe from an infinite number of viewpoints. An early, example of this is found in Phaenomena, by the Greek poet Aratus, written about 280 BCE. Breen provided the commentary and context for a newly minted edition of the ancient text, designed, illustrated, and printed by his friend Claire Van Vliet. Breen will use the illustrations and excerpts from this new book to guide you through the heavens in the very same way Aratus did over 2 millennia ago.

Breen, a dynamic and informative speaker, is a popular presenter and this will be his 11th yearly appearance for the Springfield OLLI group.

This is the final program of the fall semester. The spring semester begins on Feb. 28. In January, the program listing will appear on the Springfield OLLI website www.learn.uvm.edu/olli/springfield

Sponsored by the University of Vermont, OLLI is run by local volunteer members and is geared mainly towards seniors who are 50 years of age and over who enjoy learning for the fun of it! Anyone who would be interested in this type of program, regardless of their age, is welcome. The programs are held Tuesday afternoons at 2 pm and last about an hour and a half.

