MANCHESTER, Vt. – Green Mountain Academy for Lifelong Learning (GMALL) is excited to present a screening of “The Artist and The Astronaut” at Burr and Burton Academy’s Riley Center for the Arts on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 3 p.m. The film is about an unlikely love story between civil rights activist and artist Pat Musick and Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr. Pat and Jerry would grow up in the same neighborhood and go to the same schools. Pat would travel thousands of miles and Jerry would travel millions of miles before they would eventually meet each other in Houston, Texas.

“The Artist and the Astronaut” proves that curiosity, perseverance, and empathy for others are powerful agents of change in even the most uncertain of times. This documentary traces the lives and work of Pat Musick and Col. Jerry Carr. While a civil rights activist / artist and an Apollo astronaut may seem diametrically opposed, their unlikely love story highlights the simple connections in life that make us all human.

There will be a Q&A session after the screening with filmmaker Bill Muench, songwriter Todd Hobin, and Pat Musick, The Artist herself. A reception will follow the discussion. Registration fees apply, and advance reservations are strongly advised. For more information or to register, please call our office at 802-867-0111 or visit www.greenmtnacademy.org.