“The Art of Dying” book discussion group on Zoom

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – On May 6, 13, 20, 27, from 5-6:30 p.m., Brattleboro Area Hospice will host a book discussion group on “The Art of Dying Well” by Katy Butler. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will take place remotely via the video application Zoom. This event is free and the public is encouraged to attend.

Katy Butler’s book “The Art of Dying Well” is about living as well as possible for as long as possible. This means adapting successfully to change. The book is packed with extraordinarily helpful insights and inspiring true stories, advice about how to thrive in later life even when coping with a chronic medical condition, how to get the best from our health system, and how to make your own “good death” more likely. Butler explains how to successfully age in place, why to pick a younger doctor and how to have an honest conversation with them, when not to call 911, and how to make your death a sacred rite of passage rather than a medical event. This handbook of preparations – practical, communal, physical, and spiritual – will help you make the most of your remaining time, be it decades, years, or months.

To participate in the discussion group, you will need to have access to a computer with video capability. Call Brattleboro Area Hospice for instructions and assistance.

Brattleboro Area Hospice is an independent, nonprofit organization that provides non-medical support to dying and grieving community members and volunteer-staffed assistance with Advance Care Planning. BAH is 100% locally funded, provides services free of charge, and is located at 191 Canal St. in Brattleboro. Call 802-257-0775 or visit www.brattleborohospice.org.

For more information or to RSVP, please contact Patty Dunn, Hospice Program Coordinator, at 802-257-0775 ext. 102 or email patty.dunn@brattleborohospice.org.