The 66th Apple Blossom Cotillion canceled

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – After much consideration, and for the health and safety of the potential participants, family members, volunteers, and the community, Springfield Hospital’s Development Committee, along with the co-directors of the cotillion, have decided to cancel the 66th Apple Blossom Cotillion. Traditionally, plans for the cotillion begin in the late fall for the following spring, but the Delta variant has raised enough concern that it is prudent to cancel.

This decision is a disappointment for us as well as our community; however, this fundraising event for the hospital must keep the best interest of participants and the community as the ultimate goal. Springfield Hospital has hosted this event for decades and appreciates the long-standing support from our community. The Development Committee will review the status of Covid-19 in the fall of 2022, and at that time, we will determine if it is reasonable to plan for an event in 2023.