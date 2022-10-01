GRAFTON, Vt. – The 41st annual Grafton Firefighters’ Tag Sale will take place on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. The sale has become well known in Southern Vermont for its variety and quality, as well as the many bargains it offers. The sale will be held under the tents near the firehouse at 711 Route 121, just east of Grafton Village.

Attendees line up early, waiting for the fire engine horn to signal the opening of the sale, searching through the well-organized displays of furniture, housewares, tools, toys, linens, small appliances, books, recordings, and more. On the second day of the sale, most everything is half-price. The first day of the sale will also feature a food booth by the Grafton School PTG, serving hot coffee, baked goods, burgers, and more. Fire engines will be on display, and volunteer firefighters will be on hand to answer questions. The sale will take place rain or shine.