The 2022 MAHHC Charity Art Auction Event

READING, Vt. – The 2022 Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center (MAHHC) Art Auction Event, featuring work from The Deborah K. Ellis Fine Art Collection, will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Reading Town Hall in Reading, Vt. No RSVP is required.

The preview will take place from 2–5 p.m. and the auction at 5 p.m. This collection was given to MAHHC by Sarwar Kashmeri, surviving spouse of Deborah K. Ellis, in gratitude for the care she received at MAHHC. Proceeds from the event will help support health and wellness programs and clinical services at MAHHC. This will be a live auction, featuring Bill Smith as auctioneer.