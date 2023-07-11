“That’s one for the history books” podcast

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Springfield, Vt., resident Marty Cohn and his colleague Hugh Ryan of Westerly, R.I., have launched a new podcast, “That’s One for the History Books,” in which they profile Americans who made important contributions to our country, but who have been largely overlooked by our history books.

The first American profiled is Vermont U.S. Senator Winston Prouty, a man who served Vermonters, and, through his activity in the House and Senate, the entire nation, during some turbulent times for 20 years.

Cohn first became aware of Senator Prouty when he became a public relations consultant to the Winston Prouty Center for Child and Family Development in Brattleboro, Vt. A search of its historical archives found that Senator Winston Prouty of Vermont was a co-sponsor of the Handicapped Children’s Early Education Assistance Act of 1968. To honor him made sense, since the center was one of the first preschools in the country educating children with disabilities, and is now a center of excellence for early education and support for child and family development, both on-site and in the community. But Cohn wanted to know more about this 20-year veteran of Congress from 1950-1970.

Sen. Prouty was identified with many issues, including federal aid for school construction, federal funding of courses for students with special needs, arts and music education, and senior citizen needs to include health care and expansion of Social Security eligibility. In addition, he was a longtime advocate for returning passenger rail service to Vermont, and helped to create Amtrak. And, he was a leading voice in the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.

Cohn and Ryan, longtime public relations practitioners, decided to tell Prouty’s story through a podcast. Future episodes will include Maxwell Rabb, a key aide to President Eisenhower who was the White House go-to person on equal rights for African Americans and other minorities; William Stetson Kennedy, who infiltrated the Ku Klux Klan and exposed its secrets to authorities and the outside world; Mabel Walker Willebrandt, the highest-ranking woman in the federal government, who used her intellect and her network to enforce Prohibition and reform the prison system; Haym Solomon, an American Revolution hero; Kate Warne, the first female private detective in American history; and Sergeant-Major Abraham Cohn, a Civil War Medal of Honor recipient.

New episodes will be published every Wednesday. You can listen to the podcast through Spotify.