Thanksgiving Farmers Market in Walpole

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Great River Co-op will be hosting its annual Thanksgiving Farmers Market on the Common in Walpole, N.H. on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Local farmers and producers will have everything you need for your holiday meals. This is also a great time to buy holiday gifts from local producers. For information about becoming a vendor and to reserve your space, email info@greatriverfoodcoop.com. There will be a cost for a space, payable the day of the event. Reserve a spot by Nov. 11 so that we can include you in pre-event promotions.

More information about the Thanksgiving Farmers Market and other Great River Co-Op activities is available at the Co-Op’s Facebook page.