Thanks to American Legion Post 36

LUDLOW, Vt. – A big heart felt thank you goes out to The Ballard-Hobart American Legion Post 36 in Ludlow for their continued generous support of the Meals on Wheels program. Harry Gruber, World War II veteran and American Legion Post 36 chaplain, presented gas gift cards to the Black River Valley Senior Center, who coordinates the meals program for folks in the Ludlow and Plymouth areas. The gas gift cards were distributed to Meals on Wheels volunteer drivers who personally deliver over 80 meals weekly to those in need. If you are interested in a rewarding volunteer opportunity, call 802-228-7421.

Pictured from left to right are Frank Provance, John Murphy, Harry Gruber, and Jean Strong.