Thank you from Black River Valley Senior Center

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Black River Valley Senior Center would like to thank all our Meals on Wheels volunteers who use their vehicles, gas, and give up their time every week to deliver the meals. We appreciate all that you do for us and the recipients of the meals.

Thank you also to Neal’s Restaurant in Proctorsville for providing Saturday and Sunday evening dinners to those who receive Meals on Wheels during the week. We are also grateful for and appreciate the volunteers who deliver these meals.

And to the Golden Stage Inn, thank you for proving cookies for dessert on the weekend.

Finally, thank you to The Vermont Journal for always publishing our senior center news.

These are trying times for everyone, and the kindness and generosity of all of you are appreciated more than you will ever know.