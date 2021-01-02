T&G Board to finalize fiscal year 2022 budget

REGION – The Taconic & Green Regional School Board meets online to complete its work on its proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. The spending level approved at this meeting will be submitted to the residents of the nine communities served by the T&G for a final vote Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The T&G FY22 Budget covers education spending for the year of July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. The public is invited to attend the January T&G Board meeting online.

The agenda, background materials, and a link to internet access can be found at www.BRSU.org. You can obtain this information by clicking on the “Events” quick links button on the BRSU homepage. Once on the Events page, select the T&G Meeting from the Calendar. This will give you a link to the Agenda as well as the Zoom meeting link information.

T&G is one of three districts administered by the Bennington-Rutland Supervisory Union. The Mettawee School District and Winhall School District complete the jurisdiction of the BRSU. T&G operates five schools and educates K-8 students residing in Danby, Dorset, Landgrove, Londonderry, Manchester, Mt. Tabor, Peru, Sunderland, and Weston. T&G also funds school choice tuition for secondary education.