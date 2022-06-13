Terriers shutout in Semi-Final

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – The old adage is that good pitching beats good hitting and that proved to be the case on Tuesday, June 7 as Peoples Academy’s Ben Alekson stymied Bellows Falls Terriers and took a 6-0 decision in a Division III Semifinal game.

Bob Lockerby’s Terriers caught a red-hot pitcher and a good hitting Wolves team at the worst possible time. Peoples Academy scored three runs in their first at bat and scratched single runs in the second, fifth, and sixth innings. The Terriers struggled all game long at the plate and didn’t get their first hit until the fourth inning.

Ben Alekson was the winning pitcher going the distance for the Wolves only allowing three hits and didn’t allow a Bellows Falls runner to advance to second base until the sixth inning.

Jack Cravinho started for Bellows Falls before giving way to Jamison Nystrom.

The Terriers finish the season with a 13-5 record.

Written by By Doug Macphee, Eagle Times.