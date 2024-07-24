Tech time with Matt at Fletcher Memorial Library

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library will host Tech Time with Matt Sydorowich of Sydscompufix, on Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Matt will offer one-on-one assistance with your device, phone, or computer. Please call the library at 802-228-8921 to register.

Sydscompufix offers computer repairs and sales at their shop on Main Street in Ludlow. “Thanks to Matt for offering assistance to Fletcher Memorial Library and community members,” comments librarian Michelle Stinson, “Many of our patrons need just a bit of assistance with their technology or a simple fix.”

Fletcher Memorial Library is located at 88 Main Street in Ludlow. Please find more about the library at www.fmlnews.org. This program is free and open to the public. Register for Tech Time by calling the library at 802-228-8921.