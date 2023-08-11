TDS Telecom donates to flood relief

LUDLOW, Vt. – TDS Telecommunications LLC, which maintains an office and services in Ludlow, has made a donation toward local recovery efforts after the community experienced massive flooding earlier this month.

The $2,000 donation was made through the Okemo Valley Chamber of Commerce, which has set up a disaster resources page.

TDS’ office at 111 Main Street was among the buildings that sustained water damage. TDS services remain intact for the Ludlow area as associates temporarily work out of other locations.

Ludlow, a community of about 2,100 people, was among the locations hardest hit by the extensive flooding throughout Vermont, which began July 10 amid sudden heavy rains. Up to 10 inches of rain washed out several major roads, and sent floodwaters surging through the community’s business district.

“Our thoughts are with all those who have been impacted. Recovering from such a devastating event will be a long process, but TDS stands ready to help the community in any way we can,” said Butch Sarracco, senior field service technician – network specialist and manager of the Ludlow office.

TDS has served Vermont for 53 years, with services available in Cavendish, Ludlow, Northfield, Perkinsville, Proctorsville, Roxbury, and Weathersfield.