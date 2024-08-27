Taylor Abrahamse with Steve Hartmann and Sage Christie at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Stage 33 Live’s performance season begins with three solid songwriters with stunning voices: Taylor Abrahamse from Ontario, plus special guest Steve Hartmann, and Asheville-based Sage Christie, opening at 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt., on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.stage33live.com, or at the door until sold out. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. The performances will be recorded and filmed.

Taylor Abrahamse defies the borders of song, gender, and genre with his/her deftly crafted, hook-laden hyper-hammerclaw pop. A Paul Simon-Jim Carrey crossbreed with an extraordinary range and a glint in the eye, Abrahamse is a Kerrville New Folk Winner, FAI and NERFA official performer, finalist on Canadian Idol and the Mariposa Emerging Artist Showcase, an accomplished voice actor, and cofounder of Toronto’s beloved recording studio Silverthorn.

A cowriter with platinum-selling songwriters Liz Rodrigues (Eminem, Celine Dion), Jeff Franzel (N’Sync, Rhys Lewis, Josh Groban), and Pam Sheyne (Christina Aguilera), Abrahamse also writes and performs music for movies, television, and branded web projects, notably the feature film “About Fate” starring Emma Roberts. Original songs for animated content providers have been heard over 21 million times.

In addition to the music career, Taylor is a professional voice actor with decades of experience and hundreds of appearances, and can be heard in leading roles on Disney XD, Cartoon Network, Discovery Kids/Teletoon, Universal Kids, Nickelodeon, and PBS.

Singer-songwriter Steve Hartmann, born in Dalat Vietnam towards the end of the Vietnam War and adopted a few months later, has been described as “the grey” between an acoustic Dave Matthews and Damion Rice. Using effects and looper pedals to highlight his dynamic vocal range and lyrically driven songs, he’s opened for major acts like Bryan Adams, Train, and Dispatch, winning over audiences with his captivating stage presence.

Sage Christie’s voice is equal parts ballast and birdsong – steady and soaring, grounding and feather-light, rich with Janis Ian’s legacy of cultural honesty, and swooning cozily close to Alison Krauss’ lullaby tone. A two-time finalist in the Kerrville New Folk songwriting competition, with awards from the Great River Folk Festival, Portland’s Folk Fest, and the Walnut Valley Festival.

Abrahamse and Christie will also lead a casual, limited-space, LGBTQ-friendly workshop/performance/Q&A for young songwriters and those curious about songwriting, from 2-4 p.m., before their concert at Stage 33 Live, limited to ten participants ages 11-18 in all stages of interest and accomplishment. Bellows Falls Pride is sponsoring this workshop opportunity; participation is free, though registration is required. To register, email stage33@stage33live.com.