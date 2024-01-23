Tax prep and Ask Your Librarians at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – April will be here before you know it. Springfield Town Library will have tax forms and booklets available. The library will also host SEVCA’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program (VITA) this year.

VITA offers free tax help to people whose adjusted gross income is under $64,000, persons with disabilities, and/or limited English-speaking taxpayers. Preparers will be at the Springfield Town Library for those with appointments on many Wednesdays and selected Thursdays from Jan. 31 – April 10. SEVCA will also provide VITA services in Westminster, Brattleboro, Windsor, Ludlow, and other locations.

A drop-off box will also be available beginning Jan. 29. Please note that in-person returns for those with appointments will have priority, and dropped-off packets will be completed in the order they are received.

To make an appointment, call or text 802-428-3032, or email estrasser@sevca.org.

Then, do you have a question about Springfield Town Library services and why or how things are done at the library? This is your opportunity. “Ask Your Librarians: A Community Conversation” will take place in the Flinn Room of the library on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m.

Three library staff members will be on hand to answer your questions about the current resources and services in your library. Technical services librarian Tracy Obremski will share her process for choosing materials and getting them shelf-ready. Youth services librarian Jeni Clary will talk about materials, programs, and services for youth. Library director Sue Dowdell will give insight into the library’s plans and answer all other questions.

Suggestions for the library’s future are always welcome and appreciated.