Tax Aide Volunteers Needed

REGION – Do you enjoy helping people? Are you proficient in the use of a computer and like data entry? The AARP Foundation Tax Aide Program for the Springfield, Ascutney, and Londonderry sites is in need of volunteer tax aide counselors. No experience in tax preparation is necessary. Volunteers are thoroughly trained and have the support of experienced tax aide counselors, and the backing of the AARP Foundation and the IRS.

Have no computer skills but are still interested? Local sites are also in need of greeters. For more information, contact Audrey Vaughan at avaughan.taxaide@comcast.net or 802-345-5415.