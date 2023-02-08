Tax abatement for Liberty Mill

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Jan. 31, the Board of Civil Authority (BCA) discussed tax abatement of 203 Paper Mill Rd. prior to the triboard Meeting of the Rockingham Selectboard, and Village Trustees of Bellows Falls and Saxtons River.

Village Clerk Kathleen Neathawk asked the BCA and Board of Abatement for a motion to approve a new moderator; Paul Obuchowski was nominated and the motion was approved.

Obuchowski explained that Brian McAllister requested a tax abatement for the Liberty Mill building and Randall Walter was interested in purchasing the property if the taxes were abated.

Obuchowski explained the BCA could add a stipulation to abate the taxes when and if the property was purchased by Walter.

Village President Deborah Wright asked why abate taxes when the property might be purchased at the upcoming tax sale in February.

Municipal Manager Scott Pickup said if there is no purchase, the town will revert all taxes. When the title exchanges hands, the owner assumes liability.

Walter introduced himself and presented his proposal to the BCA. He said he has successfully rehabilitated two buildings; 18 Granger, a 20,000 square-foot building which houses Frank the Welder and 154 Westminster Street. Walter said he is a board member at Hannah Grimes, offering entrepreneur support, and he is currently working on an 84,000 square-foot building in Keene, which will supply 57 workforce apartments.

Walter said Liberty Mill will not have housing, but can be a vital mixed-use building. He said he had four prospective tenants; a woodworker, cement countertop manufacturer, fitness center, and a cannabis grower for the subterranean section on the north.

Walter said the property consisted of two acres in Bellows Falls and a half acre in Westminster, but the building was entirely in Bellows Falls. The driveway is accessed under the railroad. Walter said the underpass is comparable to Westminster at Route 123, and at 13 feet 6 inches can accommodate tractor trailer trucks.

Wright asked if there were delays due to findings from the environmental studies, and Walter said the studies had not been publicized, but “it is our intention to close within 60 days.”

Walter estimates it will cost one million dollars for a full fit-up of the building.

The tax abatement was approved for roughly $40,000, with a motion as ‘when and if Liberty Mill LLC purchased the property’ from McAllister.

The tri-board received a list of properties coming up for tax sale. Attorney Parker & Ankuda P.C. of Springfield has listed the properties available in The Vermont Journal & The Shopper. The tax sale will be held at the Rockingham Town Offices, Town Hall at 7 The Square in Rockingham on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m.

Selectboard Chair Peter Golec reminded residents that taxes are due on Feb. 13.

The tri-board meets on fifth Tuesdays, the next meeting is in May. The Bellows Falls Trustees meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays at 6 p.m., the Rockingham Selectboard meet the first and third Tuesdays at 6 p.m., and the Saxtons River Trustees meet on the first Monday at 7 p.m. All meetings are open to the public with a zoom option available.